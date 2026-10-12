Delegation of Mayors from Washington State on visit to India

Washington: A delegation of mayors from seven cities in Washington state is on a week-long visit to India to foster stronger ties and lasting partnerships, the first initiative of its kind.

The 12-member delegation, led by Washington state Senator Tina Orwall, is scheduled to visit New Delhi, Bhubaneswar and Mumbai.

“Bon Voyage to Incredible India: The 1st Mayors’ Delegation from Washington State,” the Consulate General of India in Seattle said in a post on Sunday, October 11.

Bon Voyage to Incredible India: The 1st Mayors’ Delegation from Washington State!🇮🇳🇺🇸✈️



A delegation of Mayors from Washington State, led by Hon’ble Tina Orwall, Washington State Senator, embarked on their first ever visit to India (11-18 October covering New Delhi, Bhubaneswar,… pic.twitter.com/gmJmkRVzOt — India In Seattle (@IndiainSeattle) October 11, 2026

“A delegation of Mayors from Washington State, led by Hon’ble Tina Orwall, Washington State Senator, embarked on their first ever visit to India (11-18 October, covering New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai) today (Sunday) from Seattle,” it said.

Mayors Dana Ralph of Kent, Thomas McLeod of Tukwila, Mark Mullet of Issaquah, Joseph Marine of Mukilteo, Ronald J Frederick of DuPont, Stanley L K Flemming of University Place and Mohammed Egal of SeaTac are part of the delegation.

DuPont councilmember Jugal Thakor, Mayor pro tem of University Place Denise McCluskey, Kent councilmember Toni Troutner, and Kent Economic Development Director Kurt Hanson are also part of the delegation.

The Consulate General wished the delegation a successful and enriching visit, fostering stronger ties, meaningful exchanges and lasting partnerships between India and Washington State.