Deleted scene from Ranbir-Deepika’s Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani goes viral

Mumbai: It’s been eight years since Bollywood filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee’s superhit film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani got released and it continues to receive love from its audience. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles has created high benchmarks for rom-com’s.

From bunch of talented star cast, great musicto exotic locations and beautifully written dialogues, every aspect of the film still remains fresh in the memories of its fans and there is no place for it fail. Apart from Ranbir and Deepika, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani also featured Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s deleted scene clip

There are many scenes that never made it to the film. One of the most hilarous scene of Deepika and Ranbir is going viral on social. In an unseen clip which was first shared by a fanpage on Instagram, Ranbir’s character Bunny can be seen asking Deepika’s character Naina to get ready as soon as she can.

He assumes that she is in the bathroom taking a bath and starts teasing her by asking if he can join her. But to his surprise Naina emerges from behind him, leaving him all-red with embarrassment. Watch the video below:

Produced under Dharma Production’s banner, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released on May 13 in 2013.

For the unversed, the adorable on-screen pair, who were last seen together in Imtiaz Ali’s 2015 film Tamasha, will soon be seen coming together again for director Luv Ranjan’s next.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. While Deepika will be seen in films like Kabir Khan’s 83, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Shakun Batra’s next yet-untitled project.