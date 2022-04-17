Delhi: 20 people arrested in connection with Jahangirpuri violence

20 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes which broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Zahid, Anshar, Shahjad, Mukhtyar, Ali, Amir, Akshar, Noor Alam, Aslam, Zakir, Akram, Imtiyaz, Ali, Ahir. After the aforementioned arrested, six other individuals recognised as Suraj, Neeraj, Suken, Suresh, Suresh and Sujeet were also taken in by the police.

The above individuals have been booked under Sections 147, 148, 149,186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436,307,120B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

About Jagangirpuri violence:

Police said there was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched in the violence that occurred at around 6 PM. Additional police forces have been rushed to Jahangirpuri and other communally sensitive areas.

Delhi Police PRO Anyesh Roy told PTI that it was a traditional procession taken out on Hanuman Jayanti every year.

“‘When the procession reached Kushal Cinema, a clash broke out between two communities. Stones were also pelted,” Roy said.

“The police deployed with the procession intervened and brought the situation under control but because of the stone pelting, some policemen were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment.

”The situation is under control. All senior officers are on the spot. Since it is a sensitive area, additional police forces have been made available,” he said.