Delhi: 3 newlyweds killed in riots; kin struggle to get bodies

NEW DELHI: Thirty-six-year-old woman still had Heena on her palm. She had attended the marriage of her nephew in Bulandshahr just 11 days ago on February 14 and had returned to Delhi.

Her newly-wed 22-year-old nephew was shot dead by a mob of at least 150 people. His wife, 20, is still unconscious back at home and is not ready to believe that her husband is no more.

Another 22-year-old auto-drive, who got married four months ago was shot in his stomach. His two-month pregnant wife refused to eat until she sees his body.

Also, a two-months newly-wed man was shot dead. His wife is inconsolable and falling unconscious frequently.

Another woman said they were running between the emergency ward and mortuary to find if his brother-in-law is even alive?

These were the scenes of panic and chaos at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where several women are waiting to either collect the bodies of their near and dear ones or to know if they are still alive.

The 36-year-old woman told IANS, “My nephew got married eleven days back. We had returned to Delhi’s Mustafabad area from Bulandshahr on February 25 after three weddings in the family. My nephew was an electrician. Someone called him for electric work. But he sustained five bullets, 3 on chest and 2 on head by rioters. His wife is at home. She is in complete shock.”

Another woman while speaking to IANS said that her husband was working at Karawal Nagar as daily labour. “On Tuesday, he went to work but did not return. I have 3 children. He was the only bread earner of the family. I don”t know what I will do now,” she said.

A woman told IANS, she didn”t even know if her brother-in-law was alive or not. “I have been searching for him since Tuesday. He did not return home. He works at Karawal Nagar. He called on February 25 that he was attacked by at least 100 people. Since then I am running here and there. It is very difficult to identify as bodies are in very bad condition at the mortuary.”

Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent of GTB hospital, said, “It is the responsibility of police and government health department to constitute a medical board to perform a post-mortem. We have performed 4 post-mortems of severe cases. I hope that the competent authorities constitute the board so that post-mortem can be performed.”

After four days of violence that shook northeast Delhi, riot-affected areas are limping back to normalcy but here at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, it may take longer for people to get back to normal life.

First, they lost their loved ones and now they are running from pillar to post to collect their dead bodies.