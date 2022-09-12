Delhi AAP MLA’s aide held with cartridge at Patna airport

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th September 2022 9:47 pm IST
AAP dissolves Gujarat unit ahead of state elections
AAP

Patna: The personal secretary of an Aam Aadmi Party Delhi MLA was held at Patna airport on Sunday night for carrying a live cartridge but released after a probe, police said.

The personal secretary was identified as Noman Ahmed (32), associated with Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan.

An official said that Ahmed was scheduled to fly SpiceJet flight (SG 8390) to the capital when the cartridge was detected during the security check at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport at around 8.30 pm.

MS Education Academy

The security personnel detained him and also called the airport police. During investigation, it appeared that he was carrying the cartridge as a part of the licensed weapon of the MLA’s personal security officer.

Also Read
AAP claims party office in Gujarat raided; police deny

After two hours of questioning, Noman was handed oved to Patna police, who released him later after verification.

SHO, Patna airport said: “It was an unintentional act of that person. We had cross checked with the MLA of Delhi. The live cartridge was part of a licensed weapon belonging to his PSO. Noman came to Patna by train and was returning by flight on Sunday. The cartridge appeared in the screening.”

“Noman brought the license of the weapon on mobile phone and presented it to us. We have verified it and his claim was true. As there are specific guidelines about unintentional acts, we have released him after filing a CR bond. No FIR registered in this matter.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button