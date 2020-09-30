Delhi accounted for the highest number of crimes against foreigners: NCRB

New Delhi: The highest number of crimes against foreigners in India in 2019 was recorded in Delhi (30.1 percent), followed by Maharashtra (11.7 percent) and Karnataka (11.2 percent), the latest government data showed.

A total of 409 cases of crimes against foreigners including rape, murder, and theft were lodged in 2019, down from 517 in 2018 and 492 the year before, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

States with the highest crime rates

Delhi (123 cases), Maharashtra (48 cases), and Karnataka (46 cases) together formed 53 percent of the total cases during the year, the data showed.

They were followed by Tamil Nadu (5.6 percent), Goa and Uttar Pradesh (both 5.1 percent), Haryana (4.6 percent), Rajasthan (3.9 percent), Kerala and Assam (both 3.7 percent), and Madhya Pradesh (3.2 percent), it showed.

Among the 409 cases lodged in 2019, the maximum 142 were for theft, 54 categorized as ‘other IPC (Indian Penal Code) crimes’, 41 cheating, 26 assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, 14 simple hurt, the data showed.

There were 13 cases of murder, 12 rape, and five kidnappings lodged during the year, the NCRB, which functions under the Union Home Ministry, stated.

Also, 15 cases were lodged under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act during the year, according to the data.

Source: PTI