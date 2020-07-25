Delhi ACP Traffic killed in road accident

Posted By IANS Desk Last Updated: 26th July 2020 1:02 am IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police’s ACP, Traffic, Sanket Kaushik was killed in a road accident here on Saturday night while he was regulating vehicular movement near the Rajokri flyover.

Kaushik was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he was declared dead. The erring vehicle driver fled the spot and efforts are on to trace him. Details of the accident were not known immediately.

The accident occurred around 8 p.m. and further investigation is on, said a senior Delhi Police officer.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

