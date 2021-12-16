Delhi adds 85 COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday recorded 85 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

With this, the city’s COVID-19 caseload climbed to 14,41,935. Of this, over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, the health department bulletin stated.

The death toll remained unchanged at 25,100, it said.

Delhi has recorded two deaths due to COVID-19 so far in December. It had logged seven deaths due to the viral disease in November, four in October and five in September.

According to the bulletin, authorities conducted 48,120 tests, including 41,734 RT-PCR ones, the previous day.

There are 475 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital, up from 428 a day ago. Of these, 202 cases are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 125, it said.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 57 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

The city reported 45 cases on Tuesday, 30 on Monday, 56 on Sunday and 52 on Saturday.

