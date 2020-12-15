Delhi Airport enhances precautionary measures during fog season

New Delhi, Dec 15 : The GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has enhanced precautionary measures as the yearly fog season commenced over the national capital region amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We continue to enhance our capabilities to manage operations safely during reduced visibility conditions. This year, with Covid-19 spread across the country, we are focused on keeping the passengers informed and maintaining a safe operational environment,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL.

“We have a hi-tech social media command centre deployed with cutting-edge technology while working remotely and a dedicated team to monitor online conversation to assist the passengers with up to date information. The new ATC Tower also is a boon for us which efficiently handles flight operations when the visibility is poor,” he added.

According to DIAL, the three runways (runway 11, 29 and 28) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport are equipped with the instrument landing system.

The taxiways, aircraft stands and all other requirements are installed to meet CAT III B operation. A CAT III B compliant infrastructure allows aircraft to land with a minimum visibility of 50 metres. At the IGI airport, an aircraft can take off with a visibility of 125 metres.

Besides, IGI Airport is utilising the ‘Airport – Collaborative Decision Making’ (A-CDM) in coordination with the airlines, air traffic control and India Meteorological Department.

Currently, the airport is handling 83,000 passengers per day.

In view of the pandemic situation, Terminal 3 is handling 18 flights and Terminal 2 is handling 9 flights per hour.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.