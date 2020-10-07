Delhi: Anti-smog guns deployed at large sites to control pollution

New Delhi: Anti-smog guns have been deployed at large construction sites in the national capital as part of the measures being taken to control pollution.

The air quality index (AQI) was reported at 260 in Anand Vihar and at 238 in Rohini — both in the ‘poor’ category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee data, as of 11 am today.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the government’s first target is to reduce pollution due to dust and around 39 sites have been identified where anti-smog guns will be used.

“Our first target is to reduce pollution due to dust, for which we have released guidelines. Anti-smog guns are being used at large construction sites, around 39 sites have been identified for the same,” Rai told ANI.

Amid rising concerns regarding air pollution in the national capital and neighbouring states, farmers in Amritsar’s Devidaspura continued to burn stubble in their fields.

Farmers in the region said that they did not wish to create more pollution but were compelled to do as government compensation was not adequate.

“We too care about the environment. We have been demanding a compensation of Rs 6,000 per acre or Rs 200 per quintal for several years but the government is not agreeing to our demands. What other option do we have?” a farmer had told ANI.

Earlier, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javedkar had said that the ICAR-Pusa institute had conducted research on a decomposer to solve the stubble burning problem.

“The trial will be conducted in several states this year. We are expecting less stubble will be burnt this year,” Javadekar said.

Source: ANI