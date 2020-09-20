Delhi Assembly panel issues fresh notice of appearance to FB India VP

New Delhi, Sep 20 : Days after social media giant Facebook didn’t turn up before the Delhi Assembly panel, the committee on Sunday issued fresh summons to the tech company’s India Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan.

The panel said that any defiance to the subsequent notice for appearance will be deemed to be an act of “breach of the constitutionally-guaranteed privileges” of the committee.

Taking a strong note of the disobedience displayed by the Facebook India, the panel’s Chairman Raghav Chadha said that it appeared to the committee that Facebook is deliberately and intentionally trying to evade the process of law as well as showing absolute non-cooperation in enabling the committee to ascertain the genuineness of the allegation put out against it.

The Committee has now asked the social media giant to be present before it on September 23.

The Delhi Assembly Committee on Peace and Harmony decided to summon Facebook officials while looking into complaints about the social media site’s alleged “deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content” in India.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.