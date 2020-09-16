Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta tests positive for COVID-19

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 16th September 2020 12:55 pm IST
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta on Wednesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting some symptoms and urged those who recently came in contact with him to get tested.

“Last week I got tested for COVID after having a mild fever, for which the report came back negative. Due to continued poor health, I got tested for coronavirus again and have tested positive. Although I have been in quarantine for the past week, if someone has come in contact with me, they should also get tested,” he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Notably, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus following which he has isolated himself.

Source: ANI
READ:  189 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19
Categories
Delhi
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close