Delhi BJP leaders protest outside AAP MLAs houses over corp fund

New Delhi, Dec 12 : The Delhi unit of the BJP on Saturday staged a protest outside the residence of all AAP MLAs in the national capital demanding the release of a Rs 13,0000 crore fund for the Municipal Corporations.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who led the demonstration in Burari and Patel Nagar assembly constituencies, said that for the last 5 days the corporation leaders have been sitting on a pavement outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence but he has still not come to meet them.

He said the MCDs provide all the basic amenities to the people but due to lack of funds, they are facing problems in maintaining the amenities.

Gupta said that the Kejriwal government immediately passed the proposal to increase the salaries of its MLAs in the assembly but is snatching the bread and butter of employees of the MCDs by not releasing the funds due to them.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri led the demonstration in Badarpur Assembly constituency, saying that the BJP has come out on the streets to fight the battle of the people of the city.

The BJP will not tolerate any kind of injustice by the Kejriwal government towards Delhiites and corporation workers.

Former Delhi BJP president and Lok Sabha MP from northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari led the protest at Khajuri Chowk and asked why Kejriwal, who used to sit on a dharna over everything, is ignoring the mayors sitting on a dharna outside his residence? The Kejriwal government is withholding the funds of the corporations purposely, Tiwari said.

MP Meenakshi Lekhi led the protests against the policies of the Kejriwal government outside the MLA office in Kasturba Nagar and said that we are not fighting any personal battle here but fighting for the convenience of Delhiites and the rights of corporation employees.

She said the Kejriwal government is betraying Delhiites by trying to cripple the corporations.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.