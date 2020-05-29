Delhi BJP MP Gambhir father’s car stolen from outside house

New Delhi: Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir’s father’s SUV was stolen from outside their residence in the Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday when the white coloured Toyota Fortune owned by Deepak Gambhir was stolen, the police said. CCTV footage is being screened to crack the case.

The police informed, “Yesterday at about 3.30 PM the said car was parked in front of the house and in the morning the same was found stolen. Accordingly, a regular FIR is being registered. We also have the CCTV footage and the same is being scrutinized.”

An FIR has been registered and investigation is underway.

Source: IANS

