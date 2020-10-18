Delhi businessman’s body with multiple stab wounds found

New Delhi, Oct 18 : The body of a 45-year-old businessman with multiple stab wounds was discovered near a dairy in east Delhi’s Ghazipur area, police said.

The deceased was identified as Omveer Sharma.

Police suspect that Sharma was murdered somewhere else and later his body was dumped in Ghazipur to misled the investigators.

The body, wrapped in a bedsheet, was discovered near the dairy farm on Friday morning.

A case of murder was registered against unknown persons and the investigation has been taken up.

“We have formed teams to identify and arrest the accused. The motive of the murder is yet to be ascertained,” said a senior police officer.

Police said that the CCTV footage around the vicinity where the body was spotted has been scanned.

