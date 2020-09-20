Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant sustains back injury: Report

Dubai, Sep 20 : Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma has reportedly sustained a back injury during a practice session in Dubai and looks doubtful for Sunday’s IPL game against Kings XI Punjab.

Ishant has had a spate of injuries in the recent past and that prevented him from taking full part during India’s Test series in New Zealand earlier in the year.

According to Cricbuzz, the 32-year-old pacer sustained the injury during one of the training sessions. The severity of the injury and to what extent it affects his participation in the IPL this season is yet to be known.

In January, Ishant had sustained an ankle injury while playing for Delhi in a Ranji Trophy match. He was then picked for the Indian team that played New Zealand in the first of their three-match Test series. But the same injury recurred again and he was ruled out for the rest of the series.

DC’s first match against KXIP will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. This is the second game of the 2020 edition of the IPL which is being played across three bio-secure venues in the United Arab Emirates.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.