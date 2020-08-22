Delhi Capitals squad undergo Covid-19 tests in Mumbai

New Delhi, Aug 22 : The Indian players in the Delhi Capitals squad underwent tests for Covid-19 in Mumbai ahead of their departure to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The tournament will be held entirely in the UAE and will start on September 19.

DC released pictures of captain Shreyas Iyer and batsmen Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw undergoing the tests.

Originally set to be held on March 29, the 13th edition of the IPL was initially postponed April 15 before being set aside indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In late July, the BCCI decided to shift the tournament to the UAE.

Earlier Asian Games gold medal winning wrestler Bajrang Punia said that the start of the IPL will bring positivity among all the sports disciplines.

“Safety of everybody is very important. I am of the opinion that the IPL is starting in UAE and if it gets started and finished without any bad news of coronavirus, then I think other sports organisers can also plan on holding the events (with all precautions) in future,” Bajrang told IANS.

