Delhi: Car turns into fireball on BRT track, driver hurt

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st September 2020 12:08 am IST
New Delhi, Sep 20 : A taxi car driver sustained severe burns when his vehicle erupted in fire on a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) track in South Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“Prime facie it appears that short circuit might be the reason behind the blaze”, a police official said.

“After receiving the information, fire officials rushed to the spot.

The driver Deepak, a resident of Sangam Vihar was taken to a hospital. Further, probe is on,” official added.

