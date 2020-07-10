Delhi child rights panel rescues 12 child laborers

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Friday rescued twelve child laborers from a garment factory and cycle-motorcycle mechanic shops in the Gandhi Nagar area.

The children were not wearing masks and were working in unsafe and unhygienic conditions. A team headed by the panel’s Roop Sudesh Vimal provided them masks and sanitizers. The Commission and Delhi Police have sealed the establishments and arrested the contractor.

The statement of the rescued children will now be recorded at the sub-divisional magistrate’s office, followed by medical tests including the COVID-19 test.

“Thereafter, the children will be produced before a Child Welfare Committee for the decision thereon. This will follow the legal proceedings,” officials said.

DCPCR Chairperson Anurag Kundu stressed the rehabilitation for these children and said that the Commission is in the process of evolving a comprehensive long-term strategy to make Delhi child-labor-free by 2023. He also urged the citizens to proactively report instances of child labor.

“I am confident that in the future more such coordinated actions will take place to irradiate the malpractice of child labor in Delhi,” Social Welfare Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said.

With the outbreak of Covid-19 and the ensuing lockdown, there has been a drastic impact on the income of families. According to a joint report by UNICEF and International Labour Organisation, loss of employment and rising poverty is likely to force more children to seek exploitative and hazardous jobs as families use every available means to earn some money and survive.

Source: IANS