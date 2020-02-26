Delhi violence: Bollywood condemn communal riots

Mumbai: Properties, Mosque vandalized, homes, vehicles torched, loss of lives, several dead, injured, violence eruptions in North East Delhi, Bollywood took to twitter to condemn the act/ violence that has engulfed the national capital with no law and order in the state and capital city home to PM, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi who have failed to contain the situation.
In Jafrabad, violence broke and it led to the damage of property and loss of lives, and a lot of Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter accounts to condemn the act.
Bollywood Director Anurag Kashyap was one of the first few people to speak against the act who wrote that it’s clear that today, Pro-CAA means Anti-Muslim and nothing else.
Joining him, Javed Akhar took to twitter to write on the level of violence that has increased in the national capital.
The ongoing anti-national protest for the past two months turned violence after the pro-CAA groups showed up said Vishal Dadlani.
Actress Swara Bhasker’s appeal to AAM party attracted attention after she asked the party to do something more than a tweet.
Actress Richa Chadha took to twitter to share the details of the person who wielded gun asking supporters to help the Delhi Police.
Responding to Richa’s tweet, Actress Raveena Tandon offered condolences and tweeted few bad apples spoil the cart speaking on the loss of lives.
Replying to a tweet, Actress Sonam Kapoor tweeted- Horrendous. Praying very hard