Delhi violence: Bollywood condemn communal riots

Mumbai: Properties, Mosque vandalized, homes, vehicles torched, loss of lives, several dead, injured, violence eruptions in North East Delhi, Bollywood took to twitter to condemn the act/ violence that has engulfed the national capital with no law and order in the state and capital city home to PM, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi who have failed to contain the situation.

In Jafrabad, violence broke and it led to the damage of property and loss of lives, and a lot of Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter accounts to condemn the act.

Bollywood Director Anurag Kashyap was one of the first few people to speak against the act who wrote that it’s clear that today, Pro-CAA means Anti-Muslim and nothing else.

इतना तो आज साफ है कि PRO-CAA का मतलब Anti-Muslim है बस और कुछ नहीं । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 24, 2020

Joining him, Javed Akhar took to twitter to write on the level of violence that has increased in the national capital.

the level of violence is being increased in Delhi . All the Kapil Mishras are being unleashed . An atmosphere is being created to convince an average Delhiite that it is all because of the anti CAA protest and in a few days the Delhi Police will go for “ the final solution “ — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 25, 2020

The ongoing anti-national protest for the past two months turned violence after the pro-CAA groups showed up said Vishal Dadlani.

Anti-CAA protestors have been protesting for 2 months. There was no violence until each time the so-called "pro-CAA" groups showed up.



Think. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 24, 2020

Actress Swara Bhasker’s appeal to AAM party attracted attention after she asked the party to do something more than a tweet.

This is an urgent appeal! #AamAadmiParty #AamAadmiParty DO MORE than tweet !!!! — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 24, 2020

Actress Richa Chadha took to twitter to share the details of the person who wielded gun asking supporters to help the Delhi Police.

Folks, let’s help @DelhiPolice out… they’re overworked. Please share details of this person, if anyone knows… https://t.co/dUOPSUym5a — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 24, 2020

Responding to Richa’s tweet, Actress Raveena Tandon offered condolences and tweeted few bad apples spoil the cart speaking on the loss of lives.

Overworked and one dead too. Folks . If we could be kind enough also to offer some condolences to the bereaved. They don’t have cushy lives and are stuck in a thankless job. Constantly under pressure. A few bad apples can spoil the cart. https://t.co/zmy8TBHOcK — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 24, 2020

Replying to a tweet, Actress Sonam Kapoor tweeted- Horrendous. Praying very hard

Horrendous. Praying very hard . https://t.co/Y1b22dmnr6 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 25, 2020