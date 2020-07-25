Delhi CM inaugurates 450-bedded govt hospital in Burari

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a 450-bedded government hospital in Burari on Saturday and said that it would come to people’s aid in future.

After inaugurating the hospital via video-conference, Kejriwal said, “One more world-class hospital has been added to Delhi’s health infrastructure today. It has been inaugurated at the right time and will come to people’s aid in time to come.”

This comes at a time when the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the national capital had come down drastically, as compared to last month when the facts were at their peak.

On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing.

“In the last one month, the cases, death rate, and positivity rate have decreased, and recovery rate has increased. It is because of the efforts of everyone. I want to thank doctors, nurses and paramedic staff.”

On Friday, with 1,025 new coronavirus cases and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,28,389 cases and 3,777 deaths.

Source: IANS




