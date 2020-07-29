Delhi CM orders delinking of hotels as Covid facilities

New Delhi: The Delhi government has ordered the delinking of hotels which were earlier attached to different hospitals to combat the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday took the decision after reviewing the current situation. According to the government, the situation in Delhi is currently improving and all hotel beds are lying vacant so it has decided to release these hotels from Covid care.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “Some hotels were attached to the hospitals to increase the number of COVID beds. In view of the improving situation and all the hotel beds lying vacant for last many days, these hotels are now being released.”

More than 4,600 additional COVID-19 beds were created in Delhi by attaching around 40 hotels to various hospitals. But most of these beds were lying vacant due to improving COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

Delhi has reported 1.32 lakh cases so far, out of which 10,887 are currently active and 1.17 lakh recovered.

Source: IANS