Delhi CM to virtually address party volunteers on I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 14 : Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the party volunteers on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

The Chief Minister will first participate in the function to be organised on the occasion of Independence Day at the Delhi Secretariat.

“After this, at 4 pm, he will address Aam Aadmi Party volunteers online through social media. Lakhs of volunteers will participate and listen to Kejriwal,” said Delhi government in a statement.

Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the speech from Red Fort amid coronavirus pandemic. Over 4,000 people have been invited for the ceremony.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.