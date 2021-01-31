Delhi Cong passes resolution for Rahul as party chief

New Delhi, Jan 31 : Ahead of organisational polls in the party slated for May, the Delhi Congress has passed a resolution calling for Rahul Gandhi to be appointed party President.

Delhi Congress chief Chowdhury Anil Kumar moved the resolution, to request Rahul Gandhi to take over as the President of the Congress at the earliest.

He said, “Considering the disturbed and dangerous political situation in the country, Congress needs a dynamic and powerful leader like Rahul Gandhi at the helm, to lead the party forcefully, to counter the communal, authoritarian and undemocratic forces, trying to take the country on the path of destruction.”

The resolution said that Rahul Gandhi has been waging a determined battle to “expose the misdeeds” of the Modi government, and his leading from the front as the Congress President was an urgent need to boost the confidence and morale of the Congress workers.

The two other resolutions demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for their “mishandling” of the farmers’ tractor rally and the resultant violence in Delhi, and alleged Kejriwal was also responsible for the present “state of ruin” in Delhi.

The resolution noted that “the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, had forcefully protested against the anti-farmer laws inside and outside Parliament and backed the farmers’ agitation demanding the repeal of the laws which will be ruinous to the farm sector in the country, as the laws were intended to benefit a few rich corporate friends of the Modi government.”

