Delhi Cong takes out Kisan Adhikar Yatra against farm laws

New Delhi, Nov 18 : Delhi Congress on Wednesday took out a Kisan Adhikar Tractor Yatra to protest against the recently enacted farm laws brought by the Centre.

Speaking on the ocassion, Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary said, “The Modi government should immediately withdraw the anti-farmer laws and create a farmer-friendly atmosphere to increase farm outputs and benefit the farmers.”

The Tractor Yatra started from the Divya Jyoti Ashram in Bawana and concluded on the Barwala main road. The rally was held on the eve of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s 103rd birth anniversary.

Chaudhary said that farmers play a very big role in shaping the nation’s economic and political destiny, adding that India owed its self-sufficiency in food and many sectors of agriculture to the Green Revolution pioneered by the late Indira Gandhi.

He said that as a result of Indira Gandhi’s pro-farmer programmes and policies, the country converted its acute dependency on imported food and agricultural products to become an exporter of many agricultural products.

Chaudhary also lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi for not speaking out against the Central farm laws, and termed it as the ‘B’ team of the BJP-RSS combine.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary also welcomed the all-party meeting convened by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday to discuss the fast spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital, saying “it is better late than never”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.