Delhi Congress chief visits Ghazipur in solidarity with farmers

New Delhi, Jan 1 : Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar spent the first day of the year with the farmers at the Ghazipur Border on Friday, and distributed raw ration and helped the farmers in preparing food and other chores.

Kumar said that the three ‘black’ farm laws will put the farmers at the “mercy of the corporates,” who would then exploit those who till the land at their whims, to undercut their earnings, and dictate the modes and methods of agriculture.

Kumar underlined that the Congress has been vociferously protesting against the ‘black’ farm laws from the very beginning, and had extended its full support to the agitating farmers.

He said that Congress endorses the farmers’ demand for the repeal of the farm laws. He said that till now, over 41 farmers have sacrificed their lives while protesting against the farm laws, but the authoritarian Modi Government is unmoved by the farmers’ plight, by taking a rigid stand in the discussion with the farmers, to resolve the deadlock.

The farmers from across the country have been protesting at the borders of Delhi for over the past 41 days, braving icy cold weather, demanding repeal of the three agricultural laws passed by the Modi Government at the Centre.

