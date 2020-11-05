Delhi Congress, IYC, NSUI protest against atrocities on Dalits, women

New Delhi, Nov 5 : The Indian Youth Congress, Delhi Congress and the Women Wing of Congress staged a protest at Jantar Mantar here over the issues of Dalit atrocities and women harassment and raised slogans against the BJP government.

Addressing the party activists, Delhi Congress Chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar said, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the lives of women and Dalits have become most vulnerable, as attacks on them are on the rise across the country.”

He said that the Prime Minister has been exhorting people for ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’, but unfortunately when assaults were carried out against a Dalit girl of Hathras, the BJP government in Utaar Pradesh instead of apprehending the culprits and extending solace to the family of the girl, threatened and tried to browbeat them.

He said that the issue caught the attention of the world only when Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defied the police raj of the Yogi Adityanath government to reach Hathras and extended full support to the family’s fight for justice.

IYC National President Srinivas B. V. said that the fight against this anti-dalit and anti-women government will continue.

“Today especially in BJP-ruled states, Dalit oppression and atrocities on women are increasing day by day and the BJP governments have completely failed to stop this,” he charged.

The IYC leader further said that wherever atrocities on women and Dalits have been reported in the country, the Congress leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have raised their voice against it, as recently in Hathras. “And in the coming days, the Congress will continue its struggle for the Dalits and women safety from street to Parliament,” he added.

Besides the leaders of the Delhi Congress and the IYC, NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan, Delhi Mahila Congress chief Amrita Dhawan, Alka Lamba, Senior Congress leader like Udit Raj, AICC Secretary CP Mittal and many other Congress workers also participated in the protest.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.