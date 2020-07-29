Delhi Congress threatens to protest against tax hike by SDMC

New Delhi, July 29 : The Delhi Congress has threatened to protest against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation, if the taxes proposed by SDMC are not withdrawn.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Anil Kumar on Wednesday said that SDMC’s professional tax violates the BJP’s 2017 MCD election manifesto that no new tax will be levied on the people.

In a press conference, the DPCC chief said, “The Professional Tax on the salaried class, property transfer duty, commercial property tax, electricity tax and 30 per cent VAT on petrol and diesel have broken the back of the people of Delhi while there is no letup in the corruption and wasteful expenditures of the MCDs and the Kejriwal government”.

The Congress alleged that in the 2017 MCD election manifesto, the BJP promised that there will be no new taxes but for the first time professional tax is being levied in violation of the BJP’s promise.

The DPCC chief demanded that “the BJP-led government at the Centre and the Kejriwal government in Delhi announce a special financial package for the municipal corporations to tide over their financial crunch, if any.”

He warned that if the taxes are not withdrawn, Congress workers will take to the streets to force the Centre and AAP government to relent.

SDMC House on Monday passed the proposal to levy a professional tax on self-employed people and professionals working in companies, and also announced effective hike in property tax on commercial properties and hike of 1 per cent on transfer of property.

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party has also protested on Wednesday against the taxes levied by SDMC.

