Delhi cop saves senior citizens trapped in fire

New Delhi, Feb 8 : A Delhi Police constable risked his life to save two senior citizens, who were trapped on the terrace of a building that caught fire in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash.

Constable Vikram was in the rescue team of the police staff that responded to a fire call in a building on Sunday in Greater Kailash.

On reaching the spot, he found that the fire was on the first floor of N-170 and it was very intense and the main gate of the road leading to the Block was locked.

Constable Vikram brought a hammer from the nearby shop and broke the lock so that the fire tenders could reach the spot to douse the fire, and also using his presence of mind he cut the supply of the PNG in the house.

The crowd gathered near the spot told Constable Vikram about the presence of two senior citizen couple stranded on the terrace of the house that was on fire.

“He quickly reached the roof and managed to evacuate both the senior citizens. He lifted the female senior citizen on his shoulders,” Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

“My son-in-law Vinayak and Constable Vikram showed courage after we were struck at the terrace of the building when the fire got massive. Constable Vikram carried me on his shoulders to rescue me to safety,” said the elderly woman.

He also helped other residents on the second and third floor of the burning building to escape the raging flames.

