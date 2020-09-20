Delhi couple commits suicide by consuming poison

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th September 2020 11:18 pm IST
Delhi couple commits suicide by consuming poison

New Delhi, Sep 20 : A couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in their rented accomodation in north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Kamlesh (50), who was working as a security guard at a warehouse in Alipur, while his wife Usha (45) was worked with a private firm.

The incident came to light when the couple’s son-in-law came to visit them and found both of them lying unconscious inside their room. On enquiry, it was revealed that the couple came to live there as tenants a few days ago, police said.

Sources said that their only son got married nine years back but due to some family issues, the parents and the son did not get along well and often quarrelled. Later, the couple left home and shifted to a new place in the same vicinity.

READ:  Covid-19 test camp to come up at Delhi HC from Wednesday

According to police, both were under depression and that seems to be the probable reason to commit suicide, but further investigations are on.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Delhi
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close