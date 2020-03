A+ A-

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to an accused in the violence witnessed in the Jamia Nagar area here during protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 15 last year.

Saket’s Additional Sessions Judge Gulshan Kumar granted bail to Furkan on submission of a bail bond of Rs 25,000 and a surety of the like amount.

Furkan, an electrician residing in Jamia Nagar, was among those arrested by the Delhi Police on charge of involvement in the violence.