Delhi court convicts suspected ISIS operative in UAPA case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has convicted one suspected ISIS operative, Shajahan VK, under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly planning terrorist activities in the country.

Special Judge Parveen Singh on Thursday convicted Shajahan VK under various charges of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and UAPA. The court has listed the matter for argument on the quantum of sentence on January 5.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Shajahan VK, who was a resident of Kannur in Kerala, had visited Turkey/Syria for carrying out terrorist activities after procuring an Indian passport in the fake name of Mohammad Ismail Mohideen.

He was arrested on July 1, 2017 in Delhi by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police after he was deported by Turkish authorities. Later, the case was transferred to the NIA.