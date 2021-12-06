Delhi court grants bail to army personnel in POCSO case

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Monday has granted bail to army personnel accused under charges of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

The Court has directed the accused not to try to contact directly or indirectly threaten or cause any harm to the victim or his family members.

“In case any prima facie material is brought to the notice of the court that the applicant/accused is violating the said term, the bail granted to him shall be liable to be cancelled, ” the Court clarified.

While refuting the allegations levelled, counsel for the accused, advocate Utkarsh Singh submitted that all the three public witnesses including the victim, have already been examined and hence, there is no chance of influencing or pressurizing them.

Advocate Singh has further submitted that the applicant / accused was a serving Army personnel, has already spent more than two and a half years in custody and no fruitful purpose will be served by keeping him further in custody.

Public prosecutors, as well as counsel from DCW, have strongly opposed the bail application on the ground of serious allegations in nature.