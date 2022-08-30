Delhi court issues fresh summon to ‘Kaali’ filmmaker Leena Manimekalai

New Delhi: A Delhi court has issued a fresh summon to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in a suit filed against the depiction of Hindu goddess Kaali in the poster of her controversial film by the same name, video and tweet “in a very uncalled way”.

Civil Judge Abhishek Kumar of Tis Hazari Courts, in an order dated August 29, noted the submissions of plaintiff Adv Raj Gaurav, in which it was stated that an application filed by him on the previous date is pending for adjudication.

He also sought to serve the notice to the defendants (Manimekalai and others) through e-mail as well as WhatsApp.

“In view of the submissions, let summons be issued afresh through all modes including service through e-mail as well as Whatsapp,” the judge ordered.

The matter will be next heard on November 1.

Earlier in July, the court had issued summons to Manimekalai.

The plea moved by advocate Raj Gaurav contended that the poster of the film depicts the goddess smoking, which not only hurts the religious sentiments of common Hindus but is also against the basics of morality and decency.

Apart from the filmmaker, notices and summons were also issued to her company, Touring Talkies Media Private Limited.

The controversy had escalated after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra had said that she had every right as an individual to imagine goddess Kaali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting deity, as each person has his or her unique way of offering prayers.