Delhi COVID toll nears 150; total cases 9755

New Delhi: Delhi reported 19 fresh coronavirus deaths on Sunday and 422 new infections, taking the total to 148 fatalities and 9,755 cases, the authorities said.

In a bulletin issued on Sunday, the Delhi Health Department said with 19 more fatalities reported, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 148.

On Saturday, the total number of cases stood at 9,333 and fatalities at 129.

On Thursday, the city had reported the highest single-day spike yet of 472 fresh cases.

Source: PTI

