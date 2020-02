A+ A-

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday killed a wanted Delhi criminal in an encounter at Kankarkheda in Meerut.

Circle Officer Daurala Jitender Sargam has been injured in the encounter and has been rushed to the hospital.

The criminal has been identified as Shakti Naidu.

Naidu was involved in the January 2014 Rs 8 crore Lajpat Nagar robbery case of Delhi. He was also allegedly involved in plotting the murder of Delhi Police Special Cell officer Lalit Mohan Negi.