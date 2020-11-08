Delhi defeated dengue for the second year running: Kejriwal

News Desk 1Updated: 8th November 2020 6:20 pm IST
New Delhi, Nov 8 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday thanked citizens for their active participation in the anti-dengue campaign that resulted only 489 cases and zero deaths this year, saying “Delhi defeated the mosquito-borne tropical disease for the second year in a row”.

Speaking at the last week of his government’s “10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute” campaign, he said that the citizens have successfully managed to bring dengue cases to 489 this year from 15,867 in 2015, while compared to 60 dengue-related deaths in 2015, there had been no fatalities this year.

Responding to Kejriwal’s appeal, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), children, traders, celebrities, shopkeepers, and the common man came forward together to successfully fight dengue and he lauded their contribution.

Marking the last week and the successful campaign, Kejriwal tweeted: “Congratulations Delhi. Your participation and support in the 10-week campaign against dengue have set an example by defeating the disease for the second year in a row. Not a single dengue-related death has been reported this time. Salute to the commitment of the Delhiites.”

Crediting the campaign for no dengue-related deaths this year, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said: “CM Arvind Kejriwal government’s 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign exemplifies how effective community-driven campaigns by the government, can yield tangible results.”

“Together, we were able to bring down dengue-related deaths to zero.”

On September 6, Kejriwal kickstarted the campaign by inspecting his house for any signs of stagnant clean water and draining it.

Last year, similar cooperation from all people, RWAs, religious and cultural associations, ministers and MLAs, and public leaders and influencers had played a huge role in reducing the impact of dengue in the city, with only 2,036 cases and two deaths.

The first edition of the anti-dengue campaign was launched in 2019.

The Delhi government this year launched a dengue helpline — 01123300012 — and a WhatsApp helpline — 8595920530 — to assist the general public.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

