Delhi Deputy CM launches coffee table book on Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 2 : Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched a coffee table book “Bapu – The Unforgettable” on the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday.

Speaking at the launch Sisodia said, “This book cannot fulfil the void created by the absence of Bapu but can certainly make us think, give us ideas, give us a glimpse of his philosophy.”

“There are several untouched aspects of history in this book, a lot of photographs, epigraphs, and several other details about Delhi which we usually do not get to see,” added Sisodia.

He said, “In today’s times when there are a lot of stories about social decline, we are in dire need of Gandhian philosophies. If Gandhi ji would have been here today, he would have been playing a crucial role in directing us towards the upliftment of our society.”

Manish Sisodia congratulated the art and culture department and the archives and said that time and again the Art and Culture department has been organizing events showcasing the unknown events of Bapu’s life.

The archives department has also been working with the same zeal and enthusiasm as it was working before the pandemic.

Gandhi had a strong relationship with the capital city Delhi. Though his birth and education were in Porbander, Gujarat and he used the tool of non-violence for the first time in South Africa but from 1915 to 1948, he visited Delhi eighty times and stayed in this historic city for 720 days.

Mahatma Gandhi founded some of the prominent institutions in Delhi such as Harijan Sevak Sangh (Kingsway Camp), Khadi Ashram (Narela), Valmiki Basti, and also inaugurated Modern School, Lakshminarayan Temple, and Hindustan Times.

A webinar on Footprints of Gandhi Ji in Delhi was also inaugurated by Sisodia where the key speakers were Manisha Saxena, Secretary (Archives/ACL), Mohammad A. Abid, Special Secretary (ACL), Sucheta Mahajan (JNU), Sohail Hashmi (Heritage Walker) and Rajmani Srivastava (Retd Assistant Director, NAI).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.