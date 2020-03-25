Delhi drugs, cosmetics firms allowed to make sanitisers

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday allowed all drugs and cosmetics producers to manufacture ethanol-based hand sanitisers till June 30 without any separate licence.

“Permission has been granted to all manufacturers of drugs and cosmetics in Delhi to manufacture ethanol-based hand sanitisers up to June 30. No separate licence is required for the same,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted.

Those involved in producing homeopathic medicine can also manufacture the ethanol-based hand cleanser, according to an order from the Delhi Drug Department.

The central government has asked states to increase production of sanitisers to ensure its adequate supply.

Sanitisers produced in Delhi will have “for sale in Delhi only” written over it. Their prices would have to be under the bar set by the Centre, the order said.

According to a drug department official, this will also help check sale of illegal and fake sanitisers.

Source: IANS

