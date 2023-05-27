Delhi-Dubai flight delayed due to bad weather

New Delhi: Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were affected on Saturday due to heavy rain and inclement weather.

The airport authorities have advised the people to contact the airlines for getting updated flight information.

“Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. It is advisable to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information,” the Delhi Airport said in a statement on Saturday.

A flight from Delhi to Dubai was also delayed by 35 minutes, the Delhi Airport official website showed.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 7.45am (IST), however it took off at 8.20am (IST).

Flight SG 011 has now taken off and is on it’s way to the destination.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday morning.

The sudden change in weather is expected to bring respite from the hot weather conditions prevailing over North India.

India Meteorological Department predicted the rains and thunderstorms in Delhi and its surrounding areas on Saturday morning.

The weather department also predicted rain in Delhi for the next two to three days and no heat wave is predicted until May 30.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)