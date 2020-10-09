Delhi Education Minister launches coding campaign ‘CODE-A-THON’

New Delhi: In a move to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education in the national capital, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday launched the CODE-A-THON campaign, under which students of government schools will learn coding.

Speaking at the launch event here, Sisodia quoted Steve Jobs, Co-Founder of Apple Inc., and said: “Coding is a new generation’s liberal art, and everybody should learn computer coding because it teaches you how to think.”

“It is not about programming, designing, or creating some videos, it is about creating art. It helps you think. That is why it is important to learn to code. Today, I could see how it is enabling our school children to start thinking,” he said.

During the event, the Education Minister also interacted with the school children present at the event.

As part of the CODE-A-THON campaign, students will go through self-learning modules on coding and will get an opportunity to practise it. They will also take part in various quizzes.

Source: ANI