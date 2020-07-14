Delhi education model has made history: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the city’s education model has “made history” with 98 per cent children studying in government schools passing the Class 12 CBSE examination.

Lauding the performance of the students, Kejriwal said, “There was a time when the image of government schools was bad. What has changed in the last five years? Delhi’s politics have changed. Our government believes that to build the nation, more investment should be done in education.”

The results announced on Monday showed that Delhi government schools beat private schools for the fifth year in a row. “Delhi education model has made history with 98 per cent children in our government schools passing in the Class 12 CBSE exams,” he added.

Kejriwal exhorted the two per cent students who failed in the CBSE exams not to lose hope. “We will conduct extra classes for you. This 98 per cent will become 100 per cent once these children clear their compartment exams. We are with you.”

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that out of 916 government schools, 897 recorded a pass percentage of 90 per cent. In 396 schools, 100 per cent of students have passed.

“Last year, 203 schools had recorded 100 per cent pass percentage, which has increased to 396 this time,” Sisodia said, adding that the results are encouraging.

Rajkiya Pratibha Vidyalaya scored the highest in the country, said the Education Minister, asserting that 99.92 per cent students in 21 such schools in Delhi have passed. It is a system of schools run by the Directorate of Education of the Delhi Government.

“We had started a school of excellence. Five schools were under it. Three schools recorded 100 per cent results, while in two, one student each has failed. This is a good model.”

The results also improved in evening schools. “In 2019, 89.69 per cent of students had passed, but increased to 96.53 per cent this year, Sisodia said.”

The overall pass percentage is 94.4 per cent in Delhi, the highest among all the 16 CBSE regions. AAP MLA Atishi, who has been working in the government on education-related matters, also tweeted, “A 98% result! What an achievement by the students of Delhi govt schools! The steady improvement in Class XII results with every passing year reflects that a govt committed to public education can transform the lives of students.”

Source: IANS





