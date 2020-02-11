Delhi emphatically says broom is better suited to keep floor shining

A+ A-

By Bala Vikas

Being someone who exudes optimism about the potential for change in the country, I travelled to Delhi during this testy assembly election campaign. Like me, there were many youngsters who have volunteered their time to get involved at the ground level politics of the Aam Aadmi Party.

This core of youth is the biggest asset of AAP that worked with Raghav Chadha who is part of the top brass of the party. From being an outsider in the Rajendra Nagar Constituency who is now on his way to becoming its representative, his association with Kejriwal goes back to the Anna Hazare Movement. Working with him was an enlightening experience.

But why me and the Aam Aadmi Party? Before answering that, let’s talk about the BJP and the Congress.

I had the opportunity to attend Amit Shah’s public meeting at Budhnagar in the Rajendra Nagar Assembly segment. As expected, the usual rhetoric of Article 370, Article 35A and CAA-NRC took the center stage.

Yet, he managed to also spare a few words about Delhi’s water quality.

To my surprise, such rhetoric evoked nothing but cheers.

As for as the Congress—unlike its BJP and AAP competitors—I didn’t see any big public meeting, rallies or any grandiose roadshows of the grand old party. There was no star campaigner for their candidates. Autos with Congress paraphernalia were only playing a song that showered praises of candidate Rocky Tuseed’s.

How does AAP fare when it comes to delivering the promises they made?

The party had unveiled so many people-oriented schemes that the public couldn’t stop raving about. Whether it is education, Mohalla clinics, electricity, water, or religious places, incumbent Delhi Chief Minister boldly claimed that until he is in power, these amenities will continue.

His 10-point agenda is all the more enticing for the majority of voters.

Just ask yourself this. Which other political parties in independent India has ever backed their rhetoric up with results via report card for their track record?

The answer to this question validates the time and the money I spent on this brand of positive politics that we so desire.