Delhi excise policy case: Kavitha likely to appear before ED today

New Delhi: K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is likely to join the second round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Delhi excise policy scam.

On Thursday, her second round of questioning had to be done which she skipped saying that she would reply through emails or question her at her own residence.

After that the ED sent her another summon to join the investigation on March 20.

During her first appearance, she was reportedly confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai, who had represented the South Group.

The group is alleged to have given kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders, which was allegedly used during the Goa Assembly polls.

Pillai has reportedly said that he was Kavitha’s associate.

On Wednesday, the ED recorded the statement of Buchchi Babu, the BRS MLC’s former auditor and also a member of the South Group.

Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, claiming that her name was being unnecessarily dragged into the matter.

According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.