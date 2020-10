New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a factory in the DSIDC Narela industrial area on Thursday.

According to the senior officer, the fire started at a PVC sole factory in the D block. Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire flames, and it began around 10.57 am. Luckily there were no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

There was a similar fire, last month, in the industrial area inside a shoe factory. It took 26 fire tenders 6-7 hours to douse the fire.