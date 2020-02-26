menu
Delhi on Fire: USCIRF alarmed by violence targeting Muslims

USCIRF urges Modi government to rein in mobs and protect religious minorities

Posted by Rasia Hashmi Updated: February 26, 2020, 3:15 pm IST
Delhi on Fire: USCIRF alarmed by violence targeting Muslims

Washington: A US commission on international religious freedom has expressed concern over the deadly mob violence targeting Muslims in New Delhi.

Sharing the BBC report entitled ‘Polceman killed in India citizenship law violence’ on its twitter account, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) commented: “USCIRF is alarmed by reports of deadly mob violence targeting Muslims in New Delhi, #India and urges the #Modi government to rein in mobs and protect religious minorities and others who have been targeted.”

