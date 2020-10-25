Delhi gets 2 new flyovers, to ease traffic congestion in east Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 24 : Commuters in east Delhi may get some relief from chaotic traffic with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurating two newly-constructed Seelampur-Shastri Park flyovers on Saturday.

The flyovers will be a big relief for commuters between Welcome in northeast Delhi and Kashmere Gate, and the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

The Shastri Park flyover consists of six lanes and is constructed at a length of 700 metres, whereas the Seelampur flyover is constructed at a length of 1,200 metres and eases the commute of vehicles travelling over the Dharampura crossing towards Shahdara.

The construction of the new flyovers will bring relief to around 1.5 lakh vehicles which seem to travel through the route daily.

The foundation stones for the flyovers were laid by Kejriwal on February 10 last year. The sanctioned cost of the construction project was Rs 303 crore, but it was completed in Rs 250 crore, and Rs. 53 crores saved in the construction of the high-quality infrastructure, Kejriwal said at the event.

Congratulating the people of Delhi and the Public Works Department (PWD) officials and engineers for the completion of the project, Kejriwal said that the “people of the national capital are proud of living in the national capital due to all the facilities and amenities provided by the Delhi government”.

PWD took 1.5 years to complete the construction of these flyovers. Out of which if we exclude six months of Covid-19 and 3 months of GRAP (Graded Response Action plan, it took only 9-10 months to complete the projects.

“First of all, I want to congratulate the residents of East Delhi for these two flyovers. The people of East Delhi used to face long traffic jams for longer hours. But now, the journey from ISBT to UP border can now be completed within a span of 10 minutes without any traffic jams and with a smooth ride. The flyover constructed is of good quality,” Kejriwal said.

“This piece of magnificence is both economical and effective.”

Kejriwal said that the Signature Bridge was constructed for the ease of the citizens residing in East Delhi after the AAP government came into power.

“And I am certain that these flyovers will contribute further towards providing them a hassle-free ride. In the last five years, a lot of progress has taken place in this area, including establishing water and sewer connections.”

The Chief Minister also envisioned a children’s park under the flyovers.

