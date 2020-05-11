Delhi govt allows COVID negative Tablighi members to return home

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday said that Tablighi Jamaat members who have since tested negative for coronavirus in the city will be allowed to return to their respective states as per the guidelines in connection with shifting of stranded persons.

A total of 2,446 Jamaat members are at present lodged at various quarantine facilities across the national capital.

The government said the District Magistrates concerned may explore the possibility of sending them in buses to their hometowns and villages in other states.

According to a statement issued by KS Meena, CEO of Department of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in respect of persons belonging to other states who can be released as per guidelines (issued by DDMA and Centre), Deputy Commissioners (DCs) concerned should obtain requisite details from the quarantined persons in respect of their mode of journey to their respective state and also issue passes according to the guidelines.

“Under no circumstances should these persons be allowed to stay in any other place, including Masjids, etc. It should be ensured by the Nodal Officers appointed by the DCs concerned and the area ACPs that the persons reach places of their residence… further DMs may also explore the possibility of sending them in buses to their designated places in other states, as per the social distance norms and other protocol and applicable guidelines,” said the statement.

As for the 567 foreign nationals related to Tablighi Jamaat and Delhi mosques, the statement said that “in case of those found to be corona negative and staying in various institutional quarantine centres, DCs concerned should place them under the custody of Delhi Police as per the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.”

The DDMA said Delhi residents who could be released as per the guidelines should be issued passes to move out of the quarantine centres. “Under no circumstances should the aforesaid persons be allowed to stay in any other places, including masjids etc,” said the DDMA.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.