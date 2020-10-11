Delhi govt appeals to families for anti-dengue campaign

New Delhi, Oct 10 : Following huge participation of children in Delhi in the fifth week of the ’10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ anti-dengue campaign, the Delhi government has appealed to families residing in the national capital to come together in the fight against the vector-borne infectious disease.

In its appeal, the Delhi government has urged the families to come together to defeat dengue by inspecting their houses every Sunday for 10 minutes for stagnant clean water and draining it. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be encouraging all the families in Delhi to participate in the ’10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign in the fight against the most prevalent viral infection transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes.

Kejriwal has also said that through the collective efforts of all the Delhiites “we will stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our family and all of Delhi from dengue”.

This year, the Delhi government has also launched a dengue helpline – 011-23300012 and WhatsApp helpline – 8595920530 to assist the general public.

