Delhi govt asks children for ideas to improve child care institutions

New Delhi, Jan 23 : While addressing a programme organised by the Delhi government to celebrate the National Girl Child Day, Delhi’s Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam asked the children to share their suggestions to improve child care institutions so as to make Delhi an ideal place in terms of child care.

Gautam said, “I appeal to the children to come forward and give us their suggestions about reforms in child care institutions. We will make Delhi a model state in the context of child care institutions for the whole country.”

He also participated in the signature campaign organised by the Delhi government and inaugurated an exhibition at DWCD headquarters. Posters and slogans prepared by the children from child care institutions were showcased in the exhibition. WCD Director Dr Rashmi Singh and DWCD president Anurag Kundu were also present during the inauguration.

Gautam appreciated the role of the DWCD Directorate for envisioning the creative platform — Project Srijan.

The programme was organised with the objective to improve the condition of girls and eradicate inequality between children.

